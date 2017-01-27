See All Pediatric Dentists in Alexandria, LA
Dr. Richard Brasher, DDS

Pediatric Dentistry
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Richard Brasher, DDS is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Alexandria, LA. 

Dr. Brasher works at Alexandria Pediatric Dentistry in Alexandria, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alexandria Pediatric Dentistry
    1400 Metro Dr Ste A, Alexandria, LA 71301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 321-3001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rapides Regional Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Ameritas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Richard Brasher, DDS

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083676415
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Brasher, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brasher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brasher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brasher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brasher works at Alexandria Pediatric Dentistry in Alexandria, LA. View the full address on Dr. Brasher’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Brasher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brasher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brasher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brasher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
