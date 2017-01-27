Dr. Richard Brasher, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brasher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Brasher, DDS
Overview
Dr. Richard Brasher, DDS is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Alexandria, LA.
Locations
Alexandria Pediatric Dentistry1400 Metro Dr Ste A, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 321-3001
Hospital Affiliations
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
- Ameritas
Ratings & Reviews
He is an amazingly sweet and caring dentist. He has a way to calm the kids like that of a grandfather. He loves every patient like they are his own children. His dental knowledge surpasses that of any general dentist. We love him.
About Dr. Richard Brasher, DDS
- Pediatric Dentistry
- English
- 1083676415
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Brasher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brasher.
