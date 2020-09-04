See All Dermatologists in Kissimmee, FL
Dr. Richard Bransdorf, MD

Cosmetic Dermatology
4 (50)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Bransdorf, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    400 Celebration Pl Ste A350, Kissimmee, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 303-4901

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Richard Bransdorf, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Bransdorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bransdorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bransdorf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bransdorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bransdorf has seen patients for Hypertension, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bransdorf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Bransdorf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bransdorf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bransdorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bransdorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.