Dr. Richard Bram, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Richard Bram, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Bram works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lymphoma Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lymphoma Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lymphoma Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Cancer Screening
Oral Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adenocarcinoma
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Astrocytoma
Bladder Cancer
Bleeding Disorders
Blood Disorders
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Bone Marrow Transplant
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Endocrine Cancer
Genitourinary Cancers
Head and Neck Cancer
Hematologic Problems
Hepatobiliary Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Medulloblastoma
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas
Neutropenia
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Pituitary Gland Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Sarcoma
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Schwannoma
Thyroid Cancer

About Dr. Richard Bram, MD

  • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
  • 35 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  • English
  • Male
  • 1689648107
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Stanford University Hospital
  • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Richard Bram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bram works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Bram’s profile.

Dr. Bram has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bram.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

