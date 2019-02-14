Dr. Richard Bralliar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bralliar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Bralliar, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Bralliar, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY.
Richard J Bralliar DO7930 W SAHARA AVE, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 876-9330
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
If you are looking for a doctor that wants to know more about you and devote more time than average psychiatrist then Dr. Bralliar is the one. He does not pretend that he will create miracles but he will listen so much more than other doctors and together with you will try to see all the options that you have. He will work with you to find the best solution.
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Bralliar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bralliar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
