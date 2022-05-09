Dr. Richard Braley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Braley, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Braley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.
Locations
Richard E. Braley M.d. P.A.1661 HIGDON FERRY RD, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71913 Directions (501) 525-0790
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent expert care
About Dr. Richard Braley, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Braley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Braley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Braley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Braley has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Braley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Braley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.