Dr. Brackett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Brackett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Brackett, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Dr. Brackett works at
Locations
Physicians Rx of Chattanooga6145 Shallowford Rd Ste 102, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 893-6890
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been under the care of Dr. Brackett for at least 13 years. He is very thorough, knowledgeable and compassionate toward his patients. Several family members are also his patients, and we all highly recommend him. His staff are also very friendly, yet professional. I’m thankful to have this team to help me with this terrible auto immune disease of which too many of us suffer.
About Dr. Richard Brackett, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1568564672
Education & Certifications
- Regional Med Center At Memphis
- University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brackett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brackett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brackett works at
Dr. Brackett has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brackett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Brackett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brackett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brackett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brackett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.