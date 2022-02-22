Overview

Dr. Richard Boyer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Boyer works at Neurosurgical Associates in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Spinal Cord Stimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.