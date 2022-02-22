Dr. Richard Boyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Boyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Boyer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Locations
1
Neurosurgical Associates, PC1932 Alcoa Hwy Ste 360, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 524-1869Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
University of Tennessee Medical Center1924 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 524-1869
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have used Dr. Boyer on two different occasions for spinal stimulator implants. I can’t imagine using anyone else. He has a great bedside manner. He is one of very few doctors that actually takes the time to answer any and all questions that you have about treatment.
About Dr. Richard Boyer, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1902885098
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Spinal Cord Stimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyer.
