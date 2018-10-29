Dr. Richard Bowman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- TX
- Plano
- Dr. Richard Bowman, MD
Dr. Richard Bowman, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Bowman, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Bowman works at
Locations
-
1
Ent. Specialists of North Texas4001 W 15th St Ste 335, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 867-5300
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
- View other providers who treat Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
- View other providers who treat Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Bypass
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Catheterization
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Varicose Vein Procedure
- View other providers who treat Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
- View other providers who treat Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
- View other providers who treat Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Acute Bowel Infarction
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Aortic Dissection
- View other providers who treat Aortic Ectasia
- View other providers who treat Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis of Aorta
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Boerhaave's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Brachial Plexus Palsy
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Tamponade
- View other providers who treat Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Decortication and Pleurectomy
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Embolism
- View other providers who treat Empyema
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Repair of Aorta
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Excision of Stomach Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastrotomy
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Iliac Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia
- View other providers who treat Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Lobectomy, Open
- View other providers who treat Lung Abscess
- View other providers who treat Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
- View other providers who treat Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Lymphedema
- View other providers who treat Maze Procedure
- View other providers who treat Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pleura Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pleural Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
- View other providers who treat Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Spider Veins
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Lobectomy
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Thymectomy
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Tracheal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Hernia
- View other providers who treat Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Bowman?
Dr. Bowman performed a very successful lung surgery, October 2017, to remove part of my left upper lobe lung where a mass was found. Cancer was found in the removed lung mass; none found in lymph nodes. Complete success/recovery. Dr. Bowman was great and addressed all my concerns and was very easy to talk with and took the needed time. I also felt very confident in his skills as a surgeon. Surgery performed at Baylor Heart Hospital in Plano.
About Dr. Richard Bowman, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1295735140
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowman works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.