Dr. Richard Bowers, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Bowers, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Kennedy and Heritage Valley Sewickley.
Dr. Bowers works at
Locations
Sewickley Eye Center Ltd.400 Broad St Ste 2020, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 741-4610
The Sewickley Eye Group27 Heckel Rd Ste 211, Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136 Directions (412) 777-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Kennedy
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bowers is the consummate professional. He explains the issues and treatments thoroughly.
About Dr. Richard Bowers, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Ee Hosp-U Pittsburgh
- Montefiore Hosp
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowers works at
Dr. Bowers has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowers.
