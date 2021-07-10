Dr. Bowen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Bowen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Bowen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Bowen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Renee Meyer Luskin Children's Clinic1250 16th St Ste 2100, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 395-4814
-
2
Orthopedic Institute for Children Outpa403 W Adams Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90007 Directions (310) 825-0867Monday7:00am - 12:30pmTuesday12:30pm - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bowen?
Dr. Bowen performed reconstructive shoulder surgery on my teenage athlete who is now confidently back to playing soccer as a goalkeeper. Dr. Bowen is a skilled surgeon, a compassionate provider and a super nice person.
About Dr. Richard Bowen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1235106246
Education & Certifications
- Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowen works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.