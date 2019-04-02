Dr. Bourgeois has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Bourgeois, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Bourgeois, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lafayette General Surgical Hospital and Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Dr. Bourgeois works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Maria Bidros MD Apmc1000 W Pinhook Rd Ste 300, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 264-7340
Hospital Affiliations
- Lafayette General Surgical Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bourgeois?
I was referred to Dr. Bourgeois for cataract surgery by Dr. W. Donner Mizelle, at Acadian Vision Associates. It was an inspired referral and I have been very happy with the surgery and the outcome. Dr. Bourgeois and his staff go above and beyond to care for their patients and it is much appreciated!
About Dr. Richard Bourgeois, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English, French
- 1679571327
Education & Certifications
- LSU Med Ctr, Shreveport
- LSU
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bourgeois accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bourgeois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bourgeois works at
Dr. Bourgeois speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bourgeois. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bourgeois.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bourgeois, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bourgeois appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.