Overview

Dr. Richard Bourgeois, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lafayette General Surgical Hospital and Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.



Dr. Bourgeois works at Richard J. Bourgeois, M.D. in Lafayette, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.