Overview

Dr. Richard Boulay, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They completed their residency with Penn St U Hp-M S Hershey Mc, Obstetrics And Gynecology Univ Of Pittsburgh Med Ctr, Obstetrics And Gynecology



Dr. Boulay works at Champaign Dental Group in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Ovarian Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.