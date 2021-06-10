Dr. Richard Bosshardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bosshardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Bosshardt, MD
Dr. Richard Bosshardt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.
Bosshardt and Marzek Plastic Surgery Associates1879 Nightingale Ln, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 742-0079
- Adventhealth Waterman
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I would like to thank Dr. Bosshardt for making my breasts so beautiful. Since having the surgery six years ago, I have lived my best life and my self-confidence was boosted. I traveled the world and visited India, Paris, and saw the Pacific Ocean for the first time off the coast of San Francisco. I have met the love of my life and finally completed my Bachelor of Science and Nursing. I will begin working to achieve an Advanced Practice Registered Nursing Masters program in August so the best is certainly yet to come. I highly recommend Dr. Bosshardt to anyone that is looking for self improvement.
About Dr. Richard Bosshardt, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1942235783
- U Miami/Jackson Meml Med Ct
- Us Naval Hosp
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Bosshardt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bosshardt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bosshardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bosshardt has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bosshardt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bosshardt speaks Portuguese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bosshardt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bosshardt.
