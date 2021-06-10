See All Plastic Surgeons in Tavares, FL
Dr. Richard Bosshardt, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Bosshardt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.

Dr. Bosshardt works at Plastic Surgery Center-Lake Cty in Tavares, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bosshardt and Marzek Plastic Surgery Associates
    1879 Nightingale Ln, Tavares, FL 32778 (352) 742-0079

  Adventhealth Waterman

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 10, 2021
    I would like to thank Dr. Bosshardt for making my breasts so beautiful. Since having the surgery six years ago, I have lived my best life and my self-confidence was boosted. I traveled the world and visited India, Paris, and saw the Pacific Ocean for the first time off the coast of San Francisco. I have met the love of my life and finally completed my Bachelor of Science and Nursing. I will begin working to achieve an Advanced Practice Registered Nursing Masters program in August so the best is certainly yet to come. I highly recommend Dr. Bosshardt to anyone that is looking for self improvement.
    Josie Goodman — Jun 10, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Bosshardt, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    45 years of experience
    English, Portuguese
    1942235783
    Education & Certifications

    U Miami/Jackson Meml Med Ct
    Us Naval Hosp
    University of Miami School of Medicine
    Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Bosshardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bosshardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bosshardt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bosshardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bosshardt works at Plastic Surgery Center-Lake Cty in Tavares, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bosshardt’s profile.

    Dr. Bosshardt has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bosshardt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bosshardt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bosshardt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bosshardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bosshardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

