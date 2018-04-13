Overview

Dr. Richard Boothby, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and University Of Vermont Medical Center.



Dr. Boothby works at UF Health Women's Center - Medical Plaza in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Vulvar Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.