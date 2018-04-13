Dr. Richard Boothby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boothby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Boothby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Boothby, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and University Of Vermont Medical Center.
Locations
UF Health Women's Center - Medical Plaza1549 Gale Lemerand Dr # 4, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 265-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- University Of Vermont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great surgeon!
About Dr. Richard Boothby, MD
- Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1376548354
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University Hospital
- University of Florida
- Loyola University
Dr. Boothby has seen patients for Uterine Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Vulvar Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boothby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Boothby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boothby.
