Dr. Richard Boothby, MD

Oncology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Boothby, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and University Of Vermont Medical Center.

Dr. Boothby works at UF Health Women's Center - Medical Plaza in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Vulvar Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UF Health Women's Center - Medical Plaza
    1549 Gale Lemerand Dr # 4, Gainesville, FL 32610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 265-8200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Rochester General Hospital
  • University Of Vermont Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Vulvar Cancer

Treatment frequency



Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gestational Trophoblastic Tumor Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Radical Hysterectomies for Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 13, 2018
    Great surgeon!
    Bradenton — Apr 13, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Boothby, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376548354
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    • University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School
    • Loyola University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Boothby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boothby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boothby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boothby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boothby works at UF Health Women's Center - Medical Plaza in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Boothby’s profile.

    Dr. Boothby has seen patients for Uterine Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Vulvar Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boothby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Boothby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boothby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boothby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boothby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

