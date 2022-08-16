See All Sports Medicine Doctors in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Richard Boiardo, MD

Sports Medicine
4 (113)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Boiardo, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Ranchos Los Amigos Hospital

Dr. Boiardo works at Cross County Orthopaedics in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Cross County Orthopaedics
    405 Northfield Ave Ste 107, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 669-9595

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Christ Hospital
  • Hoboken University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Elbow Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Elbow Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Elbow Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Achilles Tendinitis
ACL Surgery
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Bone Disorders
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Broken Arm
Broken Neck
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Bursitis
Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Coccygeal Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Replacement Revision
Elbow Tenotomy
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Excision of Femur or Knee
Excision of Humerus
Excision of Radius or Ulna
Excision of Tibia or Fibula
Femur Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Conditions
Foot Fracture
Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand Conditions
Hand Fracture
Heel Spur
Herniated Disc
Hip Dysplasia
Hip Fracture
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Replacement
Hip Replacement Revision
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation
Knee Dislocation Treatment
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Knee Replacement
Knee Replacement Revision
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Meniscus Surgery
Morton's Neuroma
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Myelopathy
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Neck Muscle Strain
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neuroplasty
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Osteopenia
Partial Knee Replacement
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Block
Plantar Fasciitis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Rotator Cuff Tear
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Runner's Knee
Scapular Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Sever's Disease
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Replacement
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Steroid Injection
Still's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
Synovial Biopsy
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Total Hip Replacement
Trigger Finger
Trigger Finger Release
Trigger Point Injection
Wrist Fracture
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 113 ratings
    Patient Ratings (113)
    5 Star
    (87)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (20)
    About Dr. Richard Boiardo, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1659308310
    Education & Certifications

    • Ranchos Los Amigos Hospital
    • Lenox Hill
    • New York Med College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Boiardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boiardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boiardo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boiardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boiardo works at Cross County Orthopaedics in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Boiardo’s profile.

    113 patients have reviewed Dr. Boiardo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boiardo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boiardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boiardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

