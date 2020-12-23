Overview

Dr. Richard Bochner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.



Dr. Bochner works at Summit Health in Bend, OR with other offices in Redmond, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.