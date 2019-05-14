Dr. Richard Blum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Blum, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Blum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Blum works at
Locations
Cornell Scott - Hill Health Center122 Wilmot Rd, New Haven, CT 06515 Directions (203) 503-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana

Ratings & Reviews
Best Doctor!! I have two experiences and in both He found the solution. Can't find the words to say ”Thank You””
About Dr. Richard Blum, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1730100389
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Blum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Blum has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Blum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blum.
