Dr. Richard Bloomberg, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (28)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Bloomberg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.

Dr. Bloomberg works at Surgical Associates Of Western New York in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Hernia Repair and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Associates of Western Ny PC
    550 Orchard Park Rd Ste A103, Buffalo, NY 14224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 677-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kenmore Mercy Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Hernia Repair
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 13, 2022
    I have had one procedure a few years ago and a recent surgery by Dr Bloomberg. I would and have recommended Dr Bloomberg to other people.
    Roger — Dec 13, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Bloomberg, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770577330
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
