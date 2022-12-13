Overview

Dr. Richard Bloomberg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.



Dr. Bloomberg works at Surgical Associates Of Western New York in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Hernia Repair and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.