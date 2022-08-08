Dr. Richard Blanck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Blanck, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Blanck, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Blanck works at
Locations
-
1
Neurological Associates of Long Island PC1991 Marcus Ave Ste 110, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 365-8086
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blanck?
Dr. Blanck is kind, patient, attentive, thorough , knowledgeable and experienced. He explored many aspects of my health and helped me to make decisions as to further care.
About Dr. Richard Blanck, MD
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1548247125
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Clarkson University
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blanck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blanck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blanck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blanck works at
Dr. Blanck has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blanck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blanck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blanck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.