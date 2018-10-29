Dr. Blake has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Blake, DPM
Dr. Richard Blake, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They completed their fellowship with California College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Blake works at
Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute900 Hyde St Fl 11, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 353-6400Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CopperPoint Mutual
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Blake helped me to find out that my toe was broken and the second time about my neuroma. The two doctors I went before did not help me like he did. They talked me into having a cortisone shot and sold me bad orthotics... dr. Blake made easy adjustments to the orthopedic and gave me advice how I can help myself with the pain without getting another shot and it worked!
- Podiatry
- English
- 1770559924
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
Dr. Blake accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blake has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Blake. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.