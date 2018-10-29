See All Podiatrists in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Richard Blake, DPM

Podiatry
5 (4)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Richard Blake, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They completed their fellowship with California College of Podiatric Medicine

Dr. Blake works at SAINT FRANCIS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute
    900 Hyde St Fl 11, San Francisco, CA 94109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 353-6400
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arch Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Joint Swelling Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Limb Length Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuritis Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Richard Blake, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770559924
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Fellowship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Blake has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blake works at SAINT FRANCIS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Blake’s profile.

    Dr. Blake has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Blake. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blake.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

