Overview

Dr. Richard Blake, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EASTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.



Dr. Blake works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology in Lexington, KY with other offices in Mount Sterling, KY and Flemingsburg, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

