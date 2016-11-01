See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Richard Blackwell, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Blackwell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UAB Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    10390 19th St S, Birmingham, AL 35249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 996-3130
  2. 2
    University of Alabama At Birmingham
    1700 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 801-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UAB Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 01, 2016
    I went to Dr. Blackwell after having had 3 miscarriages. Dr. Blackwell was extremely patient and persevering. We had to go through months of exams and they all returned negative, to my disappointment. Dr. Blackwell said that there was one factor on one exam that made him think that if I were to get pregnant again, and repeat that exam, it would come back positive. He was absolutely right. Now I am a happy mother of five. It could not have been possible without Dr. Blackwell's expertise.
    A. Marshall in Nashville, TN — Nov 01, 2016
    About Dr. Richard Blackwell, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851346910
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Blackwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blackwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blackwell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blackwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blackwell has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blackwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Blackwell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blackwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blackwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blackwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

