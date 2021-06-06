Dr. Blackburn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Blackburn, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Blackburn, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital.
Dr. Blackburn works at
Locations
Tallahassee Neurology Associates P.A.2868 Mahan Dr Ste 5, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 942-7177
Capital Regional Medical Center2626 Capital Medical Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 878-7574
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna

Ratings & Reviews
I was referred for tingling in hands and feet. Dr. Blackburn efficiently and very quickly ran the appropriate tests and I was found to have substantial spinal stenosis and compression of my spinal cord. He immediately referred me for surgery, which I had within a couple weeks. I found him to be pleasant and professional. He explained everything and answered all my questions thoroughly. I would not hesitate to refer someone to him.
About Dr. Richard Blackburn, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1558467431
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blackburn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blackburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blackburn has seen patients for Tension Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blackburn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Blackburn. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blackburn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blackburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blackburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.