Dr. Birkhead has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Birkhead, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Birkhead, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Chelmsford, MA. They graduated from State University Of New York-Syracuse and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.
Dr. Birkhead works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Merrimack Valley Cardiology Associates, LLC14 Research Pl Ste 3, North Chelmsford, MA 01863 Directions (978) 256-6607
Hospital Affiliations
- Lowell General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Simplifi
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Birkhead?
Dr. Birkhead was very thorough in diagnosing my problem and patiently explained the results of the diagnostic tests.
About Dr. Richard Birkhead, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1437106119
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeths Hosp/tufts University
- Roger Williams/Brown U
- State University Of New York-Syracuse
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Birkhead accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Birkhead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Birkhead works at
Dr. Birkhead has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birkhead on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Birkhead. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birkhead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birkhead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birkhead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.