Dr. Richard Bird, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Bird, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Dr. Bird works at
Locations
Riverside Neurology Associates P.A.560 Riverside Dr Ste B204, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (410) 546-5722
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bird was professional, personable, and gave a thorough explanation of what he was doing and why. He also explained my test results very clearly. His office staff was friendly and courteous. Everyone there treated me well. I would recommend Dr. Bird without reservation and would definitely use his office again should the need ever arise.
About Dr. Richard Bird, MD
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1265435473
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bird has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bird accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bird works at
Dr. Bird has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bird on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bird. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bird.
