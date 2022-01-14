Dr. Richard Biggerstaff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biggerstaff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Biggerstaff, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Biggerstaff, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital North.
Locations
Otolaryngology Associates8040 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 340, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-2444
Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana At St Vincent2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-2345
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Biggerstaff has only been positive. His office is communicative and appointments are timely. There have been no long waits. Dr. Biggerstaff is knowledgeable and has a wonderful bedside manner. I couldn't recommend him enough.
About Dr. Richard Biggerstaff, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Biggerstaff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Biggerstaff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Biggerstaff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Biggerstaff has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Sinusitis and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Biggerstaff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Biggerstaff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biggerstaff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biggerstaff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biggerstaff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.