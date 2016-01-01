See All Pediatricians in Augusta, GA
Overview

Dr. Richard Bickel Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Bickel Jr works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-3531
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

About Dr. Richard Bickel Jr, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1225011521
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Allergy & Immunology
