Dr. Richard Bessent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bessent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Bessent, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Bessent, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, AVALA Hospital, Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital and Riverside Medical Center.
Dr. Bessent works at
Locations
-
1
Surgical Eye Associates1120 N Highway 190, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- AVALA Hospital
- Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital
- Riverside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bessent?
Dr Bessent is thorough and I have the utmost trust in him to take care of my vision! I drive 400 miles to see Dr Bessent!!
About Dr. Richard Bessent, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1396822953
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bessent has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bessent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bessent using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bessent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bessent works at
Dr. Bessent has seen patients for Blindness, Visual Field Defects and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bessent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bessent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bessent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bessent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bessent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.