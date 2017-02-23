Dr. Richard Berry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Richard Berry, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.
Dr. Berry works at
Locations
MDVIP - Austin, Texas631 W 38th St Ste 3, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 518-6298
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berry?
He's treated me for 42 years. Staff is like family. Very smart man!!!!
About Dr. Richard Berry, MD
- Family Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1538141924
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Berry using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Berry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berry works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Berry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.