Overview

Dr. Richard Bernstein, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Bernstein works at Orthopedic Group LLC in New Haven, CT with other offices in Hamden, CT, Branford, CT and Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.