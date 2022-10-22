Dr. Richard Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Bernstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Bernstein, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
The Orthopaedic Group LLC199 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 865-6784
The Orthopedic Group9 Washington Ave Ste 1A, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions
The Orthopaedic Group division of Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists469 W Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 865-6784
The Orthopaedic Group division of Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists30 Commerce Park Ste 3B, Milford, CT 06460 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
I've been going to Dr. Bernstein for a number of years, I've had a few surgeries for trigger fingers these were done after a couple of cortisone shots which helped for a while. I find him and his staff to be very professional, friendly and caring. I just had to see him again for another trigger finger and with the help of the cortisone I'm happy to say I won't be needing surgery at this time. I will be his patient as long as he is in practice and I need him.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Harvard/Brigham and Women's Hospital Boston Children's Hospital
- University Of Connecticut School Of Med
- Hartford Hospital
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- TRINITY COLLEGE
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
166 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.