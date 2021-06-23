Dr. Richard Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Bernstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Bernstein, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Cornell University Medical College and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Locations
1
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care - Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1900, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
2
Northwestern Medicine Neurology- Lake Forest1000 N Westmoreland Rd # LEVEL3, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-7658
3
4
Nmff Department of Neusurgey675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bernstein is incredibly knowledgeable and explained my condition in a straight-forward, easy to understand way. He was very patient and kind with answering my questions and concerns. I highly recommend him. Great nursing and front desk staff too.
About Dr. Richard Bernstein, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1164498614
Education & Certifications
- University of California-San Francisco Medical Center
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Medical Center
- Cornell University Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.