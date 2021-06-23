See All Neurologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Richard Bernstein, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Cornell University Medical College and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

Dr. Bernstein works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Regenstein Center for Neurological Care - Lavin Family Pavilion
    259 E Erie St Ste 1900, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-7950
    Northwestern Medicine Neurology- Lake Forest
    1000 N Westmoreland Rd # LEVEL3, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 535-7658
    Nmff Department of Neusurgey
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-7950

  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Cerebrovascular Disease
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aneurysm
Ataxia
Brain Aneurysm
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Headache
ImPACT Testing
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Sudoscan
Torticollis
Traumatic Brain Injury
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Alzheimer's Disease
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Disorders
Brain Injury
Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Chiari's Deformity
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Confusion
Dementia
Diplopia
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Herniated Disc
Hydrocephalus
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Meningiomas
Moyamoya Disease
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Nystagmus
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Disorders
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Disorders
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Syncope
Syphilis Infections
Temporal Arteritis
Thrombosis
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vascular Disease
Vasculitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 23, 2021
    Dr. Bernstein is incredibly knowledgeable and explained my condition in a straight-forward, easy to understand way. He was very patient and kind with answering my questions and concerns. I highly recommend him. Great nursing and front desk staff too.
    • Neurology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164498614
    • University of California-San Francisco Medical Center
    • New York-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Medical Center
    • Cornell University Medical College
    Dr. Richard Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

