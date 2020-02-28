Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Bernstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Bernstein, MD is a Pulmonologist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Locations
Annapolis Allergy & Health Enhancement Center133 Defense Hwy Ste 109, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 224-5558
Pmg Pol LLC203 Perry Pkwy Ste 1, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 Directions (410) 224-5558
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bernstein is an expert on my pulmonary condition and has helped me manage my particular health concerns. He has always made sure to fit me. In when I’m ill and worried about my lungs. The staff are personable and efficient. I’m very happy with the care given at Dr. Bernstein’s office.
About Dr. Richard Bernstein, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1013106178
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.