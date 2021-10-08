Dr. Berlando has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Berlando, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Berlando, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MOSES H CONE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Locations
Alfredo Rodriguez M D & Associates2540 N Galloway Ave Ste 301, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (972) 682-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Berlando's for years. My normal visits are once a year for my physical and maybe a head cold here and there. Through the years, he has always been very detailed in his care of me. He has shown to stay on top of any issues that could possibly be presented, taken into consideration my family's prior health history. Most recently, I was under his care and he personally called and checked on me daily, ensuring I was on the right course to recovery. If you are wanting a doctor that truly cares about you and really has your best interest at heart, Dr. Berlando would make an excellent PCP.
About Dr. Richard Berlando, MD
- Family Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MOSES H CONE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berlando accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berlando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Berlando. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berlando.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berlando, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berlando appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.