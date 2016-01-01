Dr. Richard Berkun, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berkun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Berkun, DPM
Overview
Dr. Richard Berkun, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Berkun works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cortez Foot & Ankle Specialists1800 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton, FL 34207 Directions (941) 758-8818Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Cortez Foot & Ankle Specialists8430 Cooper Creek Blvd Ste 101, University Park, FL 34201 Directions (941) 360-9300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Cortez Foot & Ankle.Specialists, P.A.8927 Us Highway 301 N, Parrish, FL 34219 Directions (941) 776-5199Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berkun?
About Dr. Richard Berkun, DPM
- Podiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1588656169
Education & Certifications
- Sheridan Park Hospital
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Rochester
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berkun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berkun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berkun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berkun works at
Dr. Berkun has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berkun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkun. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berkun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berkun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.