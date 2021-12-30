See All Neurosurgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. Richard Berkman, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (55)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Berkman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. 

Dr. Berkman works at Vanderbilt Spine Center in Nashville, TN with other offices in Gallatin, TN, Clarksville, TN and Smyrna, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vanderbilt Spine Center (one Hundred Oaks)
    719 Thompson Ln Ste 23108, Nashville, TN 37204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 875-5100
  2. 2
    Sumner Medical Group
    300 Steam Plant Rd Ste 300, Gallatin, TN 37066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 986-1256
  3. 3
    Clarksville
    980 Professional Park Dr Ste E, Clarksville, TN 37040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 986-1256
  4. 4
    Center for Neurological Treatment
    301 Quecreek Cir, Smyrna, TN 37167 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 986-1256
  5. 5
    Neurosurgical Associates
    2400 Patterson St Ste 319, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 986-1256

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Northcrest Medical Center
  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Thoracic Spine Fracture

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • One Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Dec 30, 2021
    Dr Richard Berkman is the 5 star neurosurgeon that Nashville has ever seen. He's so involved in making you completely understand what your diagnosis and treatment is. He is always patient/doctor attached. He stays in contact with you and is always present in your follow-up apps. He doesn't ghost you like others (Logan) does. I have been his patient since 1999. He has never disappointed me in his professional life and again I can't say enough how he stays present in every aspect from day one to current surgeries.
    Margaret Seay — Dec 30, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Berkman, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1699756825
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Berkman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berkman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berkman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berkman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berkman has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berkman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berkman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berkman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

