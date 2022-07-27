Overview

Dr. Richard Berger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Berger works at HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Biscayne in Miami, FL with other offices in Key Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypotension and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.