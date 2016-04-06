Overview

Dr. Richard Benya, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Benya works at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diarrhea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.