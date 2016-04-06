Dr. Richard Benya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Benya, MD
Dr. Richard Benya, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Benya works at
Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-0464Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I highly recommend Dr.Benya . He really care about you as a patient a treats you like family .
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Benya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benya accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benya has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diarrhea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Benya. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benya.
