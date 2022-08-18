Overview

Dr. Richard Benninger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Benninger works at Richard H Benninger MD in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Pinguecula, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.