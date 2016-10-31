Dr. Richard Bennett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Bennett, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Bennett, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sparrow Clinton Hospital, Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.
Locations
Smg Urology1140 E Michigan Ave Ste 300, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 364-5655
Sparrow Medical Group Urology1114 E Michigan Ave Ste 655, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 364-5655
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Clinton Hospital
- Sparrow Eaton Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very willing to listen and respond to concerns and questions regarding procedures to be performed. Excellent training and experience levels. Great bedside manner-concise but caring. Staff is incredibly courteous and eager to assist in pre and post op situations.
About Dr. Richard Bennett, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1932313574
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bennett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
