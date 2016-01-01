Dr. Richard Bennett III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Bennett III, MD
Dr. Richard Bennett III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.
Urology of Indiana L.l.c.1270 N Post Rd Ste A, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 895-6095
Urology Of Indiana679 E County Line Rd, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 859-7222
Urology of Indiana LLC14300 E 138th Ste A, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 890-2000
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Dr. Bennett III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett III has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bennett III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett III. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bennett III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bennett III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.