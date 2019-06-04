Dr. Richard Bennett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Bennett, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Bennett, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Locations
-
1
Bennett Surgery Center1301 20th St Ste 570, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 315-0171
-
2
Cotton South Medical Building50 Alessandro Pl Ste 130, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 564-4262
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I feel very fortunate to be receiving such excellent care from Doctor Bennett and his staff.
About Dr. Richard Bennett, MD
- Dermatology
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bennett has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bennett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
