Dr. Richard Benetti, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Benetti, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford, MelroseWakefield Hospital and Winchester Hospital.

Dr. Benetti works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Stoneham, MA with other offices in Winchester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hallmark Health Medical Associates
    3 Woodland Rd Ste 119, Stoneham, MA 02180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 665-7557
  2. 2
    Beth Israel Lahey Health Primary Care - Winchester Primary Care Associates
    1021 Main St, Winchester, MA 01890 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 729-1021
  3. 3
    Stoneham Medical Group
    88 Montvale Ave Ste 3, Stoneham, MA 02180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 481-9255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
  • MelroseWakefield Hospital
  • Winchester Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
Vitamin D Deficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anosmia
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breath Testing
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folliculitis
Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Loss of Taste
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Spermatocele
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Swine Flu
Syncope
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Richard Benetti, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174752448
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lahey Clinic Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Benetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Benetti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Benetti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benetti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

