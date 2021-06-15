Overview

Dr. Richard Benetti, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford, MelroseWakefield Hospital and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Benetti works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Stoneham, MA with other offices in Winchester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.