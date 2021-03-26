Overview

Dr. Richard Bene Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center.



Dr. Bene Jr works at Monarch Plastic Surgery in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Leawood, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.