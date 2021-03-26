Dr. Richard Bene Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bene Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Bene Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Bene Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center.
Dr. Bene Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Monarch Plastic Surgery9501 N Oak Trfy Ste 202, Kansas City, MO 64155 Directions (913) 380-6953
-
2
Monarch Plastic Surgery4801 W 135th St, Leawood, KS 66224 Directions (913) 380-6990Thursday8:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bene Jr?
Dr. Bene was very professional and personal from the first time I meet him during my consultation throughout my procedure( Breast Reduction). Dr. Bene did a exceptional job and was very thorough explaining the process and answering all my questions. I plan to use Dr. Bene again for some additional work and I would recommend him to anyone from different ethnic backgrounds that is looking into having plastic surgery.
About Dr. Richard Bene Jr, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, French and Spanish
- 1922059914
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bene Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bene Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bene Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bene Jr works at
Dr. Bene Jr speaks French and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bene Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bene Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bene Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bene Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.