See All Podiatric Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Richard Bellacosa, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Bellacosa, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Richard Bellacosa, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Methodist Hospital, North Central Baptist Hospital and Texas Vista Medical Center.

Dr. Bellacosa works at San Antonio Podiatry Associates in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    San Antonio Podiatry Associates PC
    8042 Wurzbach Rd Ste 450, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 692-0279
  2. 2
    One Medical Park
    14615 San Pedro Ave Ste 160, San Antonio, TX 78232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 490-1871
  3. 3
    NorthWest
    3303 Rogers Rd, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 692-0279

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
  • Methodist Hospital
  • North Central Baptist Hospital
  • Texas Vista Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bellacosa?

    Jun 15, 2018
    Yesterday was my first appointment w/ Dr. Bellacosa. He explained everything about my toe and both my hills. He is a people person. Very personable and is very patient. HIs staff is outstanding, office very clean. Everyone front desk to the nurse and Dr. were all very kind. I recommend him and his staff to anyone.
    Brenda Heimann in Seguin, TX — Jun 15, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Bellacosa, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Bellacosa, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bellacosa to family and friends

    Dr. Bellacosa's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bellacosa

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Bellacosa, DPM.

    About Dr. Richard Bellacosa, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700802576
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Wilkes University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Bellacosa, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellacosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bellacosa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bellacosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bellacosa works at San Antonio Podiatry Associates in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bellacosa’s profile.

    Dr. Bellacosa has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bellacosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellacosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellacosa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bellacosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bellacosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Bellacosa, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.