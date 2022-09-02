Dr. Richard Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Bell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Bell, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Hospital
Dr. Bell works at
Locations
Deaconess Clinic -downtown120 SE 4th St, Evansville, IN 47708 Directions (812) 426-9311
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Gibson Hospital
- Deaconess Henderson Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If you have a rare autoimmune disease, he is the Dr. to go to in Evansville. I’ve lived in St. Louis and Sacramento CA. I couldn’t believe that my best Rheumatologist would be in Evansville
About Dr. Richard Bell, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1962497552
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell works at
Dr. Bell has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
