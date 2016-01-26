See All Dermatologists in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. Richard Bell, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Bell, MD is a Dermatologist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Staunton and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Bell works at Associates In Dermatology in Chesterfield, MO with other offices in Sullivan, MO and Staunton, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associates in Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery
    222 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 710N, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 576-1411
  2. 2
    Missouri Baptist Sullivan Medical Office
    965 Mattox Dr, Sullivan, MO 63080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 468-7054
  3. 3
    Community Hospital of Staunton
    400 N Caldwell St, Staunton, IL 62088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 635-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of Staunton
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 26, 2016
    Have been visiting Dr. Bell for about 20 years. He is courteous and professional. He has promptly and thoroughly dealt with my issues.
    H. Williams in Ballwin, MO — Jan 26, 2016
    About Dr. Richard Bell, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780679373
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Dr. Richard Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bell has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

