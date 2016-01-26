Dr. Richard Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Bell, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Bell, MD is a Dermatologist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Staunton and St. Luke's Hospital.
Locations
Associates in Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery222 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 710N, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 576-1411
Missouri Baptist Sullivan Medical Office965 Mattox Dr, Sullivan, MO 63080 Directions (573) 468-7054
Community Hospital of Staunton400 N Caldwell St, Staunton, IL 62088 Directions (618) 635-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of Staunton
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have been visiting Dr. Bell for about 20 years. He is courteous and professional. He has promptly and thoroughly dealt with my issues.
About Dr. Richard Bell, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.