Dr. Richard Belatti, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Methodist Hospital, Midwest Surgical Hospital, Orthonebraska Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.
Medical Pain Center, PC7837 Chicago Plz, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 390-6226
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Methodist Hospital
- Midwest Surgical Hospital
- Orthonebraska Hospital
- The Nebraska Medical Center
My experience with Dr. Belatti was exceptional! I am a retired RN. I am in tuned to how physicians communicate, listen and explain, my particular situation. He was very confident in how to treat my situation. He made me feel extremely comfortable with OUR decision! My procedure was done at Midwest Surgical Hospital. That hospital is awesome, along with conveniently located physicians offices and treatment rooms nearby! Overall the staff is amazing from checking in to discharge! I rate this greater than 5 star. I would recommend to all my family and friends! No exceptions! We are so Blessed to have these Docs and facilities so close to Blair!
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1699721076
- Mayo Clin/Grad School Med
- Mayo Grad Sch
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Belatti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belatti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belatti has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belatti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Belatti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belatti.
