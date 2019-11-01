Overview

Dr. Richard Belatti, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Methodist Hospital, Midwest Surgical Hospital, Orthonebraska Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.



Dr. Belatti works at Medical Pain Center, PC in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.