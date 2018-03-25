Dr. Richard Bedlack Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bedlack Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Bedlack Jr, MD
Dr. Richard Bedlack Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.
Duke University Hospital932 Morreene Rd, Durham, NC 27705
Duke University Hospital
How anyone could leave anything less than 5 stars for Dr Bedlack and the entire Duke ALS Clinic is beyond me. He is one of the world's foremost experts on ALS and motor neuron disease, his bedside manner is as good as you could ask for, his clinicians and staff are experts, the office is both caring and efficient and without him and his staff I feel positive I would be in a wheelchair or at least using a walker full time. Absolute experts from speech, occupational and physical therapy to MDs
Dr. Richard Bedlack Jr, MD
UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
