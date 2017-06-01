Overview

Dr. Richard Bebirian, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Bebirian works at RICHARD J BEBIRIAN DO PC in Massapequa, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.