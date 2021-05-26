Overview

Dr. Richard Beatty, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.



Dr. Beatty works at Physicians Regional Medical Group in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.